Dr. Rodney Randall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Randall, MD
Dr. Rodney Randall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Randall's Office Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Center of Tampa Bay2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 418, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Calm, professional
About Dr. Rodney Randall, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
