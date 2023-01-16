Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redelsperger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln.
Dr. Redelsperger works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Denver, North Carolina294 N Nc 16 Business Hwy, Denver, NC 28037 Directions (704) 761-7052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redelsperger?
Very comprehensive office visits. Support staff is beyond awesome. Organized, helpful to making ancillary appointments for tests and other specialists when needed.
About Dr. Rodney Redelsperger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689668261
Education & Certifications
- Saba University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redelsperger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redelsperger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redelsperger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redelsperger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redelsperger works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Redelsperger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redelsperger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redelsperger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redelsperger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.