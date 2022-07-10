Dr. Rodney Remington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Remington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from U British Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Eye Medical Center1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Remington recently removed cataracts from both of my eyes. The procedure was so fast and easy. I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Remington. He does not make you feel rushed and answers any and all questions in a straight forward and thorough way. His expertise is well-known in the community and his stellar reputation is well-deserved. I recommend him highly and I am very grateful I am his patient.
About Dr. Rodney Remington, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1831151612
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne St U
- U Med Ctr/Ucsf Fresno
- U British Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
