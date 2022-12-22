See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (154)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD

Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Rohrich works at Specialty First Assistants Pllc in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
Dr. John Standefer Jr, MD
4.8 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
Dr. Stefan Thiele, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile

Dr. Rohrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty First Assistants Pllc
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-3119
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Osteoarthritis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 154 ratings
Patient Ratings (154)
5 Star
(142)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rohrich?

Dec 22, 2022
Highly recommended! Dr. Rohrich is a phenomenal surgeon!! It’s been almost 10 months since my rhinoplasty, U/L eyes, FaceTite with neck liposuction and facial fat augmentation. Outstanding results that I love so much! Also, I had a hard lump under each tear trough from 8 year old permanent filler, previously injected by another surgeon, that Dr. Rohrich was able to excise. He did an outstanding job and my family and friends are amazed how great it looks! Thank You Letty for removing my splint/sutures and taking great care of me! Thank You so much Dr Rohrich!!!!!
— Dec 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rohrich to family and friends

Dr. Rohrich's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rohrich

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD.

About Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801826383
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rohrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rohrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rohrich works at Specialty First Assistants Pllc in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rohrich’s profile.

154 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rodney Rohrich, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.