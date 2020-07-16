See All General Dentists in Gallatin, TN
Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS

Dentistry
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gallatin, TN. 

Dr. Runyon works at Rodney D Runyon, DDS in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rodney D Runyon, DDS
    614 Commons Dr, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 442-7509

Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 16, 2020
    First appointment this morning for tooth extraction. Dr Runyon and his staff are very friendly and professional. He informed me of my options to deal with my situation and let me choose my treatment. They responded to my choice in a very timely manner. I will definitely be returning to this office for future appointments. Very efficient and sensitive to my needs.
    — Jul 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS
    About Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881684462
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Runyon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runyon works at Rodney D Runyon, DDS in Gallatin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Runyon’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

