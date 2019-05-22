Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmelzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD
Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Schmelzer works at
Dr. Schmelzer's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Children's Hospital - Plastic Surgery100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (385) 360-1046
-
2
Craniofacial Foundation of Utah750 W 800 N Ste 310, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5777
-
3
Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa2950 N Church St Ste 101B, Layton, UT 84040 Directions (435) 264-5776
-
4
Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa5089 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (435) 264-5778
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmelzer?
Dr. Schmelzer did an incredible job removing a cyst from the back of my head. He was professional, courteous, and made me feel confident and comfortable during the procedure. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing craniofacial or general plastic surgery.
About Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487626297
Education & Certifications
- Medical City Dallas
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmelzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmelzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmelzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmelzer works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmelzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmelzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmelzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmelzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.