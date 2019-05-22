See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD

Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Schmelzer works at Primary Children's Hospital - Plastic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Orem, UT and Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmelzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Children's Hospital - Plastic Surgery
    100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 360-1046
  2. 2
    Craniofacial Foundation of Utah
    750 W 800 N Ste 310, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5777
  3. 3
    Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    2950 N Church St Ste 101B, Layton, UT 84040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5776
  4. 4
    Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
    5089 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Apnea of Infancy (AOI) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cranioacrofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Sagittal - Dandy-Walker Malformation - Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Pfeiffer Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Treacher Collins Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 22, 2019
    Dr. Schmelzer did an incredible job removing a cyst from the back of my head. He was professional, courteous, and made me feel confident and comfortable during the procedure. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing craniofacial or general plastic surgery.
    — May 22, 2019
    About Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487626297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical City Dallas
    Residency
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
