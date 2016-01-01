See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Rodney Scott, MD

Pediatric Neurology
0.0 (0)
Overview of Dr. Rodney Scott, MD

Dr. Rodney Scott, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Scott works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Burlington, VT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328
  2. 2
    Neurology - 1 South Prospect Street
    1 S Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 847-4589
  3. 3
    University of Vermont Medical Center
    111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 842-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Wada Test
Home Sleep Study

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Dr. Rodney Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922433135
