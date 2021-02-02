Overview of Dr. Rodney Staton, DPM

Dr. Rodney Staton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Staton works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Selmer, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.