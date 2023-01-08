Dr. Swillie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Swillie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodney Swillie, MD
Dr. Rodney Swillie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Swillie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Swillie's Office Locations
-
1
Grandview Neurology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swillie?
I had several Dr and test done before he told me what my problem was so thankful for him
About Dr. Rodney Swillie, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013910694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swillie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swillie works at
Dr. Swillie has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swillie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Swillie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swillie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swillie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swillie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.