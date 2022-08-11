Overview

Dr. Rodney Thill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Thill works at Advocate Medical Group General in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.