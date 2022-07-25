Dr. Rodney Tyler Harney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodney Tyler Harney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Surgical Associates of North AL1405 7th St Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was diagnosed with breast cancer and Dr Harney was my surgeon. He was very caring and made every effort to make things better for me during surgery and recovery. I would highly recommend him!
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.