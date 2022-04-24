See All Urologists in Enid, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD

Urology
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Enid, OK
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD

Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Enid, OK. 

Dr. Worthen II works at Enid Urology Associates Inc. in Enid, OK with other offices in Fairview, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Worthen II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Enid Urology Associates Inc.
    615 E Oklahoma Ave Ste 202, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-6100
  2. 2
    St. Mary's Regional Medical Center
    305 S 5th St, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-3230
  3. 3
    Fairview Regional Medical Center
    523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-3230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Fairview Regional Medical Center
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Newman Memorial Hospital
  • Okeene Municipal Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Share Medical Center
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336141696
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodney Worthen II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthen II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worthen II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worthen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worthen II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthen II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthen II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthen II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthen II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthen II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

