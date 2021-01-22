Dr. Rodney Yamaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Yamaki, MD
Dr. Rodney Yamaki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aiea, HI.
Rodney K Yamaki MD LLC99-080 Kauhale St Ste C22, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 777-0689
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I love Doctor Yamaki. He’s a genuinely nice person. He’s a great listener and has helped me a lot.
Dr. Yamaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaki. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.