Dr. Rodney Yen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rodney Yen, DPM
Dr. Rodney Yen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Yen's Office Locations
Minor and James Surgical Specialists, a division of Proliance Surgeons18100 Ne Union Hill Rd, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (206) 386-9668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Minor and James Surgical Specialists, a division of Proliance Surgeons515 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-3848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I have been going to doctor Yen for years. He is always cordial and most importantly has taken care of any problem we have had from ingrown nails to plantar fasciitis. Doctor Yens guidance has always been solid.
About Dr. Rodney Yen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
