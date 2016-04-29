Dr. Ying has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Ying, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Ying, MD
Dr. Rodney Ying, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Ying works at
Dr. Ying's Office Locations
Pulmonary Physicians of Saratoga Llp59 Myrtle St Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr ying and his staff are very polite always, also so are the PA's. I would recommend them to any family member or friend. I have always had a good experience with his office.
About Dr. Rodney Ying, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750309860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ying accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ying has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ying has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ying on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ying. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ying.
