Dr. Rodolfo Aldir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Aldir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Case West Res U/Metro Hlth Med Ctr
Dr. Aldir works at
Locations
St. Cloud Medical Group104 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743 Directions (407) 348-1780
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light A R Gould Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodolfo Aldir is an excellent cardiologist and a good person, he save my life back in 2005 when I had 2 heart attacks in less than 1hr, he put me a stent and I have never ever again had any heart problem. Thank you Dr. Aldi for saving my life.
About Dr. Rodolfo Aldir, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1225039100
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res U/Metro Hlth Med Ctr
- Ne Ohio U Affil Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Aldir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aldir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aldir works at
Dr. Aldir has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension.
Dr. Aldir speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
