Dr. Rodolfo Arevalo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Arevalo works at Modern Concepts Medical Group in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.