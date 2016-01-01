Dr. Rodolfo Binker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Binker, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Binker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.
Binker Rodolfo MD6700 SW 21ST ST, Miami, FL 33155
UnitedHealthCare
Family Medicine
51 years of experience
English, Spanish
1245276120
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Dr. Binker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binker accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binker speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Binker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binker.
