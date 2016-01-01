Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Binker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.



Dr. Binker works at Rodolpho Binker MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.