Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Cepero, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Cepero, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Cepero works at Rodolfo J. Cepero MD PA in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.