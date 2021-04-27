Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Rodolfo A Chirinos MD PA7050 NW 4th St Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-0257
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chirinos is the type of doctor that actually takes the time to get to know you. I can’t say enough kind things about his care.
About Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1346201605
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Hosps
- St Josephs Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chirinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chirinos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chirinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chirinos speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirinos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirinos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.