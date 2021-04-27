See All Gastroenterologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Chirinos works at Rodolfo A Chirinos MD PA in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rodolfo A Chirinos MD PA
    7050 NW 4th St Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 587-0257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Gastritis
Esophagitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr. Chirinos is the type of doctor that actually takes the time to get to know you. I can’t say enough kind things about his care.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD
    About Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346201605
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Northwestern University Hosps
    • St Josephs Hospital
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodolfo Chirinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chirinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chirinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chirinos works at Rodolfo A Chirinos MD PA in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chirinos’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chirinos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chirinos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chirinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chirinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

