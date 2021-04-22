Dr. Rodolfo Colaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Colaco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Colaco, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Colaco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colaco's Office Locations
- 1 431 Elmora Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 353-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good service
About Dr. Rodolfo Colaco, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1912964537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colaco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colaco speaks Portuguese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.