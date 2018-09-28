Dr. Rodolfo Garza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Garza, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Port Arthur, TX.
Aspen Dental8465 Memorial Blvd Ste 100, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Directions (855) 980-2870
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Garza removed 2 of my wisdom teeth...made it look so easy! He and his staff were kind and professional from beginning to end. Would highly recommend him!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
