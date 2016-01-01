Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Herediai and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Millennium Pregnancy and Gynecology1860 Town Center Dr Ste 350, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 341-9189
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodolfo Gonzalez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Herediai
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
