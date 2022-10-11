Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Herrera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Herrera works at Comprehensive Pain Institute in Keller, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.