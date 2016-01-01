Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Lubbock Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.