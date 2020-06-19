See All Psychiatrists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD

Psychiatry
2.8 (26)
Map Pin Small Southlake, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps

Dr. Molina works at Molina Psychiatric Associates in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Molina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Molina Psychiatric Associates
    1100 E Southlake Blvd Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 873-0595
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Psychiatry
    2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 873-0590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychosis
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?

    Jun 19, 2020
    I have seen many doctors for my bipolar disorder. He is the first one to put me on medicine that doesn't make me foggy and sleepy. I have finally found a cocktail that works!
    — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Molina to family and friends

    Dr. Molina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Molina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD.

    About Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083619605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molina works at Molina Psychiatric Associates in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Molina’s profile.

    Dr. Molina has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.