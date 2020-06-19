Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They completed their residency with University TX Med Branch Hosps
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
Molina Psychiatric Associates1100 E Southlake Blvd Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 873-0595Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Advanced Psychiatry2485 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 873-0590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen many doctors for my bipolar disorder. He is the first one to put me on medicine that doesn't make me foggy and sleepy. I have finally found a cocktail that works!
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Molina speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.