Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Molina's Office Locations
Arthritis Associates PA4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 477-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so fortunate to have Dr Molina as a doctor. He is the best dr I have ever seen. I posted a review back in 2017 and for some reason it only showed up as one star. He deserves 100 plus stars. He examines me every visit, listens to me unrushed and has helped me more than I can tell you. God Bless Dr Molina. I am so grateful for having him as a doctor
About Dr. Rodolfo Molina, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104895713
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Molina works at
