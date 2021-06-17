Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Perez-Gallardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Perez-Gallardo works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.