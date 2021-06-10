Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Protacio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Protacio works at California Primary Health Care in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.