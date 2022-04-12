Dr. Rodolfo Revilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Revilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Revilla, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Revilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Revilla works at
Dr. Revilla's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence1600 Medical Center Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Revilla?
The Best Dr in town
About Dr. Rodolfo Revilla, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477666279
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revilla works at
Dr. Revilla has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Revilla speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Revilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.