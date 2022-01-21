Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
Enrique Lopez-moscoso M.d. P.A.601 N Congress Ave Ste 403, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 272-1618
-
2
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-3576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Dr Reyes spent a lot of time with me today on my first visit going over my medical history and discussing his recommendations. I feel very confident that he was the right choice for me as my new primary care provider.
About Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023470259
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.