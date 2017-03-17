Dr. Rodolfo Mario Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Mario Sanchez, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Mario Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They completed their residency with Creighton University Medical Center
Alegent Creighton Clinic Old Market1319 Leavenworth St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68102 Directions (402) 717-0420
Sanchez Family Medical, LLC3440 S 50th St, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 241-9040Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Where did you go Dr. Sanchez? I don't want another doctor and I cannot find you since you left CHI. Valerie Williams - Bellevue, NE
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1164536819
- Creighton University Medical Center
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
