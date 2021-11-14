Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Savica works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.