Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Savica's Office Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Very, very knowledgeable. Tops in the field of Young Onset Parkinsons Disease. Everyone with young onset should see him.
About Dr. Rodolfo Savica, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1740591627
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savica has seen patients for Dementia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Savica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savica.
