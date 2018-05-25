Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivisonno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Trivisonno works at
Dr. Trivisonno's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. T. Psychiatry1710 100th Pl SE Ste 101B, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 948-7893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivisonno?
It is a committed journey to find the right therapeutic partner. Dr. Trivisonno has proved to be that partner for me. He has wide-ranging expertise and perspective, and has the gift to concisely articulate insights and practical guidance for my building a stronger and more meaningful life every day. (I take notes and use 'em.) Medication matters, given this or that, and Dr. T is strategic in his recommendations. His holistic approach offers me the broadest opportunity for growth and health.
About Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578610721
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivisonno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivisonno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivisonno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivisonno works at
Dr. Trivisonno speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivisonno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivisonno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivisonno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivisonno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.