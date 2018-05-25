Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Trivisonno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Trivisonno works at Silverlake Professional Center in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.