Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous School Of Med Sciences Of Central America and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Vicente works at
Dr. Vicente's Office Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Network401 E School Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 741-4599
-
2
Adventist Health - Tulare869 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274 Directions (559) 688-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vicente?
About Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881702868
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous School Of Med Sciences Of Central America
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicente has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vicente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicente works at
Dr. Vicente speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.