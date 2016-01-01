Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Vicente, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous School Of Med Sciences Of Central America and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Vicente works at Family HealthCare Network in Visalia, CA with other offices in Tulare, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.