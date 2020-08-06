Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD

Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chile and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Zamora works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.