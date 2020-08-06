Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD
Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chile and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Zamora's Office Locations
Orthopedic Trauma Associates Psc234 E Gray St Ste 564, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5460
Ambulatory Care Building550 S Jackson St Fl 1, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I dislocated my ankle, broke the small and big bone and I was very blessed to have Dr. Zamora to do my surgery!!! He did an excellent job on it and I'm back to walking normal again. He has excellent bedside manners, takes the time to explain things and answer your questions and always gives you a smile, just super nice. I recommend anybody to him that needs help with what he specializes in. Thank you Dr Zamora and may God bless you and your family always.
About Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124446869
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of Chile
