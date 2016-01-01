Dr. Mungcal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodomelle Mungcal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodomelle Mungcal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ANGELES UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 265 N El Cielo Rd Ste B103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mungcal?
About Dr. Rodomelle Mungcal, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669702023
Education & Certifications
- ANGELES UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mungcal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mungcal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mungcal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mungcal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mungcal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mungcal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.