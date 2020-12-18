Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center
Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-3800
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wise Provider Networks
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. McKinlay is a fantastic surgeon and the most caring Dr. that I have ever seen. He literally saved my life with his expertise skills as a surgeon. I spent 30 days in the hospital and he was there every single day to check on me and discuss what was going on. Such a wonderful caring doctor. I and my family will be forever greatful to him. We can't thank you enough!
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center
- General Surgery
