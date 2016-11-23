Dr. Acosta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigo Acosta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Acosta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Acosta works at
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group Inc32 Strawberry Hill Ct, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 977-2566
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family have been patients of his since he first came to Stamford. He was always there when I needed him for my children. Now as adults my children are still patients of his. He takes the time and really listens to his patients.
About Dr. Rodrigo Acosta, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023102092
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Med Ctr
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Family Practice
Dr. Acosta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acosta works at
Dr. Acosta speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.