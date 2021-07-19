See All General Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Hialeah, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Arrangoiz works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arrangoiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto
    7150 W 20th Ave Ste 615, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-6657

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Breast Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003098799
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodrigo Arrangoiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrangoiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arrangoiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrangoiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrangoiz works at Steward Center for Advanced Surgical Oncology Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arrangoiz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrangoiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrangoiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrangoiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrangoiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

