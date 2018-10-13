Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Banegas works at Kleinert, Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Boca Raton, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.