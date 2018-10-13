Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Kleinert Kutz & Associates225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-4263
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 395-5733
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 734-5080
- 4 777 Bannock St # 810, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 602-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
He saved my life 1st off and saved as much of my arm as humanly possible
About Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902936016
Education & Certifications
- Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Banegas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banegas accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Banegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banegas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.