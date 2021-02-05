Dr. Rodrigo Belalcazar Ardila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belalcazar Ardila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Belalcazar Ardila, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with Laser Vision Correction, New York, NY
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila's Office Locations
- 1 1840 W 49th St Ste 601, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 794-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
I feel blessed and grateful to have had such a professional and wonderful team. Dr. Rodrigo is the best Ophthalmologist I have ever met, his professional ethics, his knowledge, and his humanity make his work excellent, and together with his team they exceed all expectations. If he could give more stars, he would gladly do it, I have no words to thank for the attention received. Dr. Rodrigo has given me back the light, and my quality of life. Many thanks to him and all his team, many blessings.
About Dr. Rodrigo Belalcazar Ardila, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Laser Vision Correction, New York, NY
- Texas A&M U
- Colegio Champagnat, Bogota, Colombia.
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belalcazar Ardila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belalcazar Ardila speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Belalcazar Ardila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belalcazar Ardila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belalcazar Ardila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belalcazar Ardila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.