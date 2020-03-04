Overview of Dr. Rodrigo De La Cotera Jule, MD

Dr. Rodrigo De La Cotera Jule, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. De La Cotera Jule works at Delacotera Health Care Association in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.