Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho (UGF) Faculdade de Medicina and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka, AdventHealth Winter Garden, AdventHealth Winter Park, Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Do Lago works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka in Apopka, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.