Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Duralde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Duralde works at Pain Consultants of Atlanta LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.