Dr. Rodrigo Duralde, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Duralde, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Duralde works at
Locations
Pain Consultants of Atlanta LLC1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-7654
Pain Consultants of Atlanta LLC3579 Highway 138 SE Ste 204, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (404) 351-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff are kind yet professional. Environment pleasant. Care received is the best. Since going to Dr Duralde’s practice, my pain has been lessened and now much more tolerable.
About Dr. Rodrigo Duralde, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265484208
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duralde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duralde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duralde has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duralde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duralde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duralde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duralde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duralde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.