Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mason City, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd County Medical Center, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Erlich works at Mason City Clinic in Mason City, IA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.