Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD is accepting new patients. Offers online scheduling and telehealth.
Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD is a Pulmonologist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lema works at
Dr. Lema's Office Locations
Valley Intensivists Pulmonogist1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 12, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Lema has been by pulmonary doctor for several years. He has helped me through numerous illnesses. He takes time to explain everything. He leaves no stone unturned with it comes to getting to the bottom of my health issues and determining the best treatment. In addition to pulmonary issues, he is also a sleep apnea specialist.
About Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336194851
Education & Certifications
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lema accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lema has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lema speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.