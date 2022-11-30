Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Lema, MD is a Pulmonologist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lema works at Valley Intensivists Pulmonogist in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.