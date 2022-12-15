Dr. Rodrigo Moreno Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Moreno Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Moreno Garcia, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Moreno Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno Garcia's Office Locations
- 1 225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 800, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-4263
-
2
Kleinert Kutz Surgery Center LLC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 101, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-4263
- 3 3900 Kresge Way Ste 43, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 562-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery for dupuytrens disease 10/07/2022 to correct fingers and palm of left hand. Dr Moreno is an excellent surgeon very pleased and so was he during my follow up today 12/14/2022.
About Dr. Rodrigo Moreno Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285628537
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno Garcia speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.