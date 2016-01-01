Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Roxas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northern Light Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Roxas works at MAINE EYE CARE ASSOCIATES PA in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.