Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Torres, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Torres, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Torres works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.